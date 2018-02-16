by Madison Farrar, Staff Writer

Everyone has heard stories of the “freshman fifteen” and of college being a time of unhealthy life choices. However, college brings great opportunity to develop healthy lifestyle decisions that can follow you past these four years and into the rest of our lives. Dawn Rightmire (BSN, RN-BC), licensed dietitian and nurse in the Student Health Clinic, gives the following helpful tips on how to stay healthy in the midst of college craziness.

FUEL YOUR TANK

Eating a healthy diet is one of the most crucial parts of maintaining a healthy body. It is important to focus on moderation, variety and balance. There is no such thing as “bad” food if you are eating it in moderate amounts. Strive for a variety of foods. Be a “food artist” and make your plate as colorful as possible with lots of vegetables and fruits. Shop mainly on the perimeter of the grocery store: produce, lean protein, low fat dairy and whole grains. Eat less processed food. Don’t skip meals; start your day with a healthy breakfast. Don’t diet! Extreme diets are difficult to sustain. Have healthy snacks on hand for late night study breaks. Beware of drinking sugary sodas and dairy filled coffee drinks. Drink plenty of water!

GET MOVING

Our bodies were created in a complex fashion with the ability to move in outstanding ways. In order to capitalize on that full potential, we must exercise regularly. For however many days of the week you decide, block out 30-60 minutes to do a mix of aerobic exercise, weight training and stretching. It’s beneficial to make time to workout in your weekly schedule so that it becomes a habit. Be realistic in your goals by choosing exercises that you enjoy and that your body is capable of doing. Try to multitask to make exercising more fun or easier on your schedule. For example, exercise while talking on the phone, hanging out with friends, watching Netflix or listening to an audiobook. Check out Asbury’s fitness classes in the Luce, Glide-Crawford Gym and Asbury Theological Seminary student center to mix things up.

GET YOUR ZZZ’S

Sleep deprivation can lead to decreased memory, concentration, poor academic performance, physical problems such as an upset stomach or headaches and unwanted weight loss or weight gain. (Fun Fact: According to the National Sleep Foundation, being awake for 18 hours or more is equal to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent, which is legally drunk). Avoid all-nighters and limit daytime napping to only short naps of about 15-20 minutes. Limit your screen time right before you go to bed. Exposing yourself to the blue light from screens of cell phones, computers and TVs within two hours of sleep can keep you from getting the restful and restorative sleep your body needs.

DON’T SHARE GERMS

Living in close proximity makes college a place where germs run rampant and are passed easily. Always wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, especially in these winter months during cold and flu season. Never share drinks and avoid close contact with those that are sick. If you’re sick, be respectful and cover your cough. Make an appointment to be seen in the Student Health Clinic for treatment if you think you might have the flu or another illness. It’s never too late to get a flu shot.