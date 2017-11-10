By Sarah Browning, Staff Writer

Asbury’s senior artists and musicians will be providing the university with an array of exciting art and music as they put on their culminating projects. On display are Brianna Goodrich’s photography exhibit in the Bistro gallery and Chris Kuhne’s art exhibit in the library lobby.



Kuhne’s exhibit will be in the library until Nov. 10. Kuhne said he is influenced and inspired by contemporary artists Casey Baugh and Matthew Cornell. After creating sketches, part of what makes his creative process unique is that “rather than using an underpainting, I create a detailed value-based sketch to pinpoint the shapes and values within the piece.”

Goodrich’s exhibit is inspired by an experience she had when she noticed all of the reflecting surfaces in the bathroom. Goodrich said, “I realized I go to the shower to reflect. So I expanded on that and what the shower meant to me and how important it is to take time to rest and meditate away from reality.” Her work will be on display in the Bistro until Nov. 10.

In addition to these, several senior recitals will be taking place in McKenna Chapel at Asbury Theological Seminary. On Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Brenden Moore will perform percussion and Sarah Boiney will perform with the bassoon. Boiney said that they will play everything from Vivaldi to a contemporary drum solo. She said “I believe our recital embodies the community that builds from playing music with friends.” She will be performing with nine others, including her father and sister.

Andrea Wilson will give her flute recital on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., along with Sarah Boiney in an elective voice recital. Wilson said her inspiration came from thinking about the techniques she has learned, like expressive playing in technical passages. She said, “The recital is a culmination of all I’ve learned from the music department.”

On Nov. 20, Bethany Stafford will perform with the flute. Stafford said she will be performing a variety of styles to make sure the recital stays interesting. She said, “I will be playing many solo pieces, but will also be joined by two other flute players for a flute trio and also by my sister, [junior] Hannah Stafford, to sing a vocal/flute duet.”

The attendance and attention of students to their peers’ work defines the community at Asbury. Boiney said, “At most public music schools, students can expect 10-20 people at their recital. Asbury averages 75-150 people at any given student’s recital, which shows how much the school’s students are valued by their professors and peers.”

Photos by Hadley Slucher