By Nick Morgan, Sports Editor

On Aug. 28, 2016, Colin Kaepernick, then-quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, addressed the media following his silent protest of not standing for the playing of the national anthem before the team’s first few preseason games. Kaepernick stood in front of reporters who questioned his motives and simply said, “I am giving a voice to those who don’t have one.” This hot-topic protest has spread through the NFL and into other major and amateur sports leagues. Senior Isaac Moore of the Asbury men’s basketball team shares that sense of necessity for the protest that Kaepernick introduced 15 months ago.

Moore announced that he intends to kneel or sit during the national anthem at all of Asbury’s upcoming basketball games, both home and away. In an interview with the Collegian, he stated that because he had received many more blessings than the majority of other African-Americans, and he would consider himself “privileged,” he wanted to use his small platform on the basketball team to make people aware of those who are less fortunate. He goes on to state that “because I love America, I want to stand up and show that this is what we’re supposed to be, this is who we claim to be.” When asked if his demonstration would be a distraction, Moore said, “At Asbury University, we’re trying to impact the world, and if me being a distraction is going to impact the world, then so be it.”

Asbury’s upcoming home games are Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Zweifel Pritchett Classic against Miami-Middletown (OH) and Kentucky Christian University.

Watch the full interview at theasburycollegian.com

Photo by Matthew Pertz