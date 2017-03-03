by Ty Schadt, Sports Editor

Members of the swim team are in the midst of the national meet, which began on Wednesday and lasts until Saturday. Although the meet is important to every swimmer competing, it means a bit more to senior Tommy Otley and juniors CJ Moritz and Leah Haeuber. They are swimming in their final meet and all three have had exciting careers at Asbury and are looking to go out on a high note.

Otley has been swimming for 16 years but claimed to have never been on a team as close and focused as Asbury’s. This frame of thought was emphasized his junior year, when the team rallied around him in support after a car wreck limited his junior season. A life without swimming will be an adjustment for him. “As I finish this season, I really want to leave the team knowing that I’ve been able to set the tone for a positive, competitive environment,” said Otley. Coach Alex Keyser said Otley has “improved every season. He’s been exciting to watch.” Upon graduating, Otley will enter the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of North Georgia.

Moritz has shared the title of “co-captain” with Otley for two years. “I feel like I have done a good job portraying a work ethic that hopefully the underclassmen will continue,” Moritz said. Keyser said that Moritz “has a contagious personality, outgoing attitude and driven character.” The men’s team finished second in the conference, and Moritz attributed this success to their closeness and camaraderie. He’s ready to have fun at the big meet. “I’m excited for our team to step up and swim fast,” said Moritz. After graduating, he plans to attend graduate school.

Not all swimmers competing in nationals for the last time are graduating. Junior Leah Haeuber is transferring to the University of Kentucky to pursue a degree in dietetics. Haeuber’s goals include either working in a hospital with patients or helping athletes structure diet plans. As she swims for the final time at nationals, she claims she will “never stop missing the team, the coaches, the races, the growth and the endless amount of fun!” Haeuber noted the team’s sense of companionship. “The swim team is my second family that I will forever remember and cherish.” Sophomore Lindsey Sauer described her as having an “infectious personality.” Keyser said that Haeuber had one of the fastest legs of a relay he’d ever seen at the conference meet.

Other swimmers representing Asbury at nationals are: juniors Susanna Hall, Natasha Oduor-Owino and Joshua Fritz, sophomores Claire Goodrum, Lindsey Sauer, Keith Jessee, Cameron Hendrix and Colt Rasmussen and freshman Clay Bisher.