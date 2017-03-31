Class: Visionary

Major: Communications & Intercultural Studies

Branch: Student Governance Association

Committee/role: Male Student Congress Representative

What is the importance of your committee/role?

I serve as a representative of the Visionary class in Asbury’s Student Congress. Among other things, this involves updating the Congress on what’s happening within the class and relaying Congress activities back to our class cabinet.

What has been the best moment you’ve experienced while being involved with them?

Recent efforts to enhance intercultural programs and encourage diversity on Asbury’s campus, both racially and ideologically, have been very exciting to witness! I believe this reinforces our commitment to start here and impact the world.

What do you want other students on campus to know about your committee/branch?

Asbury’s Student Congress is a great platform for students to effect positive change on our campus. I would encourage every student to seek to get involved in making this a campus we’re all proud of; YOU have amazing contributions that could greatly benefit the entire school.