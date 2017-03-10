Class: Merciful

Major: Elementary Education with an emphasis in Special Education

Branch: Student Activities Board

Committee/role: Screaming Eagles Committee Chair

What is the importance of your committee/role?

The Screaming Eagles committee is like the “school spirit” committee where we try to get students excited for games and sporting events. I have the amazing opportunity to run this committee.

What has been the best moment you’ve experienced while being involved with them?

The best moment I have experienced with the committee is getting to know the members. I entered this position not knowing anything about it, and the committee members have been super nice. Being able to attend games with them has be awesome!

What do you want other students on campus to know about your committee/branch?

This committee wants your help coming up with events and student sections at games. Help us out!