Class — Merciful

Major — Elementary Education, Emphasis in Special Education

Branch — Student Activities Board

Role — Class Vice President

What is the importance of your committee/role?

As VP this year I was in charge of being the point person for our sophomore musical, choosing the director and helping them as much as I can through the whole process.

What has been the best moment you’ve experienced while being involved with them?

The best moment by far has been our sophomore retreat. God worked through our class in such a special way during that weekend and we all became so much closer.

What do you want other students on campus to know about your committee?

Our class cabinet cares so deeply about our class and this campus. During Christmas we launched our first Merciful Gives Back campaign. It was amazing to see how a small act can make such a big difference, and I can’t wait to see how God will continue to use our class to reach this community.