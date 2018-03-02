by Madison Farrar, Staff Writer

In the midst of a busy semester, spring break is always a welcomed time for relaxation and fun. While many take the week off as a chance to travel, visit family or try new things, another option is to spend time doing some reading without the stress of a test or paper attached. Below are recommendations for books to rekindle your love of reading for fun given by some of Asbury’s English and Creative Writing majors.

“Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline

This book has influences from all genres. While there are a lot of nerdy qualities, everyone will understand at least one! It is extremely culturally relevant, without being preachy or overly cynical. Additionally, a movie adaptation of the novel is coming out on March 29, right after spring break, so it’s the perfect time to read it. (Jessie Denning, Class of 2019)

“Kids of Appetite” by David Arnold

This story is funny, touching and beautifully written. It would be a light read but still touches on deep themes. Plus, this book is written by an Asburian! (Faith Neece, Class of 2018)

“Keepers of the Lost Cities” by Shannon Messenger

It’s perfectly paced, incredibly creative and has excellent world building. It also has incredibly well-written characters and superb character development. It is my favorite fantasy book series (over Harry Potter, Narnia and Lord of the Rings), which should count for something! (William Eiden, Class of 2021)

“Heroes and Monsters: An Honest Look at the Struggle within All of Us” by Josh James Riebock

This book is a memoir written in a creative style discovering the concept that we all have heroes and monsters inside of us. As you follow Riebock’s story, you’ll fall in love with the unique way he describes the ups and downs of his life. (Sierra Leach, Class of 2019)

“The Princess and the Goblin” by George MacDonald

This book is a light read with truth to be discovered in every fictional character and through every adventure. MacDonald’s writing reminds me of forgotten childhood lessons, which I have discovered to be notably essential for living an adult—and Christian—life. (Chelsea Parsons, APS Student)

“Redeeming Love” by Francine Rivers

Christian fiction that isn’t stereotypical and corny. A historical fiction with a gripping romance. Allegory of the book of Hosea with an inspiring message of love and redemption. Thought provoking but also a relatively quick read. Perfect spring break book! (Anna Leigh Morrow, Class of 2018)

“Paradise Lost” by John Milton

An unlikely recommendation for spring break reading, “Paradise Lost” challenges those who read it to rethink the fall of man. It represents beautifully the desire for power and for redemption. It tells the Bible story we’ve heard a thousand times in a completely new, beautiful and challenging way. It also expresses to readers, especially Christian readers, how much of what we believe about the story of Eden comes from Milton. (Katie Rutledge, Class of 2018)

“We Should Hang Out Sometime: Embarrassingly, A True Story” by Josh Sundquist

I recommend this book because it’s honest, laugh-out-loud funny and totally relatable, especially for anyone who’s ever struggled with Christian dating culture and being single (which, let’s be honest, is almost everyone). And the best part it’s that it’s a super quick read! (Christiana Somers, Class of 2018)

“Piecing Me Together” by Renée Watson

The prose reads like poetry in this coming-of-age story that presents black culture in such an organic, beautiful way. Plus, it just won the Coretta Scott King Award and a Newbery Honor. (Emma Saska, Class of 2018)

“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

This was the last book that truly captivated me. Her writing perfectly distills what it means to love, to dream and to cry; it is unabashedly self-empowering, courageously honest and joyously human (Josh Peterson, Class of 2018)

“The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

A cute children’s novel that’s beautifully written and packed full of symbolism that’s often not caught without a childlike eye. It’s fairly short and can easily be knocked out in just a few hours during spring break. (Kezdynn Sowers, Class of 2020)

“The Circle” by Dave Eggers

The story is captivating as it explores the impact that technology and social media can have if used in an extreme way. It’s got a dystopian feel, but it could very well happen in real life; it is a suspenseful cautionary tale that will keep you reading for hours on end. (Bethany Kelly, Class of 2019)

Spring break is just one week away. Happy reading, Asburians!