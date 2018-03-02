BASEBALL 6-3
Game 1: Asbury: 10 | University of Cincinnati Clermont: 2
Game 2: Asbury: 9 | University of Cincinnati Clermont: 3
Asbury baseball team swept a double-header with UC Clermont Tuesday at UC Health Stadium.
SOFTBALL 2-2
FEB. 22
Game 1: Asbury: 1 | Tennessee Wesleyan: 8
Game 2: Asbury: 1 | Tennessee Wesleyan: 10
The Eagles were swept by TWU to even their record to 2-2.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE 0-2
Asbury: 4 | Marian University: 15
Feb. 24
Asbury: 6 | Lourdes University: 19
The Eagles were tied with the Gray Wolves 4-4 midway through the first half, but Lourdes finished the opening period with eight of the last nine goals and outscored AU 7-1 in the second half.