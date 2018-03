The United States participated once again in the 23rd Winter Olympics. They placed 4th in overall medal count with 23 medals, winning gold in Men’s Curling, Women’s Ice Hockey and Women’s Cross Country Skiing. David Wise brought home gold at the Men’s Ski Halfpipe, and Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in Women’s Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing. The United States also won eight silver and six bronze medals.

Photo courtesy of WikiCommons