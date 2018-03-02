by Rebecca Hurshman, Staff Writer

Asbury University dedicated the newly-renovated Jameson Recital Hall in Akers Auditorium today. The service was part grand-opening, part memorial, recognizing the generosity of Eda Jameson, a “longtime friend” of the University whose donation made the renovation possible. The hall is named in her honor. According to Asbury’s website, the renovation included “updated seating and lighting, expanded stage space, wheelchair-accessible seating and stage accessibility, acoustic paneling, a new, performance-friendly HVAC system” and more. The dedication service also showcased one of two Fazioli concert pianos she posthumously donated to the music department.

The program of the service included a mixture of prayer, music and speaking. Asbury president Dr. Sandra Gray spoke of Jameson and the impact of her donation: “This afternoon, we gather together to reflect upon and celebrate the significance of a life well-lived that has impact – eternal impact – long after the passing from life here on Earth to Heaven,” said Dr. Gray. “It’s a sobering reality, and this community will reap the rewards of her generosity for decades to come.” The first official performance in the brand-new hall took place on March 1. Juniors Ashley Taylor and Hannah Stafford will performed a violin and vocal recital.