(In honor of Managing Editor Katherine Sheets and her missing appendix)
“Honestly, I think it’s just there to explode and cause us problems.”
-Catie Lien, Features Editor
“It’s where the butterflies you get in your stomach migrate from, right?”
-Nick Morgan, Sports Editor
“It exists to do nothing but cause suffering and pain on college students.”
-Elijah Lutz, Opinion Editor
“It’s where the good bacteria goes to hide when you have an infection in your gut. It is your safe space.”
-Robin Gericke, Executive Editor