(In honor of Managing Editor Katherine Sheets and her missing appendix)

“Honestly, I think it’s just there to explode and cause us problems.”

-Catie Lien, Features Editor

“It’s where the butterflies you get in your stomach migrate from, right?”

-Nick Morgan, Sports Editor

“It exists to do nothing but cause suffering and pain on college students.”

-Elijah Lutz, Opinion Editor

“It’s where the good bacteria goes to hide when you have an infection in your gut. It is your safe space.”

-Robin Gericke, Executive Editor