By Ty Schadt, Sports Editor

Men’s Basketball (12-6)

WINTER BREAK

AU went 5-4 over winter break, collecting several nice conference wins. On Dec. 2 they topped Cincinnati Christian 97-96 in OT, as Austin Kindred put back a miss with ten seconds remaining to give the Eagles the lead. Trent Thompson scored 29 points and Clif Conley added 21 of his own. Then on Dec. 12, Asbury steamrolled Brescia 99-75. Will Henderson did a little bit of everything for the Eagles, tallying nine points, eight boards and 13 assists. Trent Thompson went for 21, and the group as a whole shot 51 percent from the field.

However, on Dec. 30 the Eagles recorded what could be their most

impressive win of the season, topping #15 Union College 86-84. The win came thanks to the late game heroics of Clarien Washington, who scored twice in the last 30 seconds of the game; the second score being a game winning three-pointer.

JAN 11 vs. Alice Lloyd

Asbury did not disappoint in the inaugural Ray Shouse Memorial Game, lighting up the court with a field goal percentage of 58 percent. Trent Thompson scored 32, and Deion Cochran went 7-7 from beyond the arc on his way to a 21-point outing. All the money from the gate is being put into a scholarship named

after Coach Will Shouse’s late son, who tragically passed away just four months after being adopted. It was truly a special evening, and not just because of the Eagles’ win.

JAN 13 vs. Midway

Trent Thompson led the Eagles with 26 points and nine rebounds as the Eagles decimated Midway in a conference bout. Daulton Peters had 13 points, and Clif Conley drained four three-pointers on his way to an 18-point outing.

Women’s Basketball (5-13)

WINTER BREAK

AU went 3-5 over the break, picking up a couple key conference wins. They nearly had another on Dec. 2, but lost a heartbreaking OT bout to Cincinnati Christian by a score of 77-76. They rebounded on Dec. 16 against IU Southeast, defeating the Grenadiers 81- 79. Shelby McDonald scored 23 points, five of which secured the victory in the game’s closing seconds. The senior converted a three-point play with five ticks left, then stole the ball and made a basket to win the contest. The Eagles kept things rolling Jan. 6, when they beat Ohio Christian University 73- 68 thanks to Autumn Herriford’s 25 points and Bailey Brown’s 17.

JAN 11 vs. Alice Lloyd

Despite Autumn Herriford’s 22 points, the Eagles couldn’t keep up with Alice Lloyd. The ALC Eagles outscored the Asbury Eagles 22-9 in the second quarter, a run that eventually would decide the game.

JAN 13 vs. Midway

Bethany Koons led the Eagles with 24 points and eight rebounds, including 19 in the first half. AU led by six in the third quarter, but then turned ice cold. Midway went on a 22-3 run, taking the lead, and eventually the win.