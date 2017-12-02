Class: Junior

Sport: Women’s Swim

Major: Equine Management

You transferred to Asbury from Sierra College in California. What’s it been like adjusting to life in Kentucky, especially as a member of the swim team?

Being a transfer has been difficult because it’s hard to find a friend group. I don’t quite fit in with the incoming class and my graduating class [members] already have their friend groups. Being on the swim team has given me an automatic friend group and I could not be more thankful for that. Because I am from the more rural northern part of California, Kentucky has not been a huge culture shock for me. Something that has stood out to me, though, is how genuine and nice all the people are, and I also love the beautiful sunsets and how green the landscape is.

What’s your preferred stroke?

Breaststroke! My best event is the 200 breaststroke, then the 100 breaststroke, but I also swim Individual Medley.

What’s something that you’ve enjoyed most about this part of the season, and what do you look forward to most about the spring?

I’ve really enjoyed having like-minded Christian friends. We pray before every practice and swim meet, and I love that! I’m looking forward to Conference and Nationals in the spring. I love traveling with this team.

Photo by Hannah Mullenbach