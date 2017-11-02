Soccer

Women’s (11-3-1): Defeated Indiana University East 2-1 on Oct. 19. The Red Wolves, who are in their first year as a program, took the early 1-0 lead. However, Emily Hubbuch scored once in each half to propel the Eagles to the victory. AU finished the match with 18 shots (10 on goal).

Celebrated senior day on Oct. 21 by beating Ohio Christian University 6-0. Seniors Brooke Perkins, Mia Wiersema, Anjela Alicea and Laura Millis were all recognized before the game. Georgia Clark scored the game’s first two goals in a span of two minutes to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead 15 minutes into the match. Susie Terrazas and Emily Hubbuch also had first-half goals, giving AU a 4-0 lead at halftime. Terrazas, Hubbuch and Devon Long all tallied an assist in the opening half. Millis capped off the scoring with goals in the 53rd and 61st minutes, the first being assisted by Wiersema.

Men’s (9-4-1): The Eagles overcame playing 10 against 11 for the majority of the match to defeat the Red Wolves 3-0 on Oct. 19. Goalkeeper Brian Wood picked up a red card eight minutes into the contest, forcing the Eagles to play a man down the rest of the match. Brandon Patterson came into the game in goal and recorded seven saves. AU seized the lead with a goal by Noah Welch. IU East held a 12-3 shot advantage in the first half, but Patterson and the Eagle defense held firm as AU led 1-0 at halftime. Sam Henderson scored on a through ball by Grafton Hamilton in the 50th minute and Ethan Jeffers tallied a goal off of a corner kick by Austin Baker in the 57th minute.

Honored seniors Brandon Patterson, Matt Young, Hudson Diener, Zach Braun, Kyle Roorbach, Grafton Hamilton and Ryan Metcalf on Oct. 21 and beat Ohio Christian University 2-0. Owen Sigey and Braun both scored in the victory effort.

Baseball (4-1)

On Oct. 20, defeated Kentucky Christian University 17-7 in 8 innings. However, the score didn’t look that lopsided for most of the game. The Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit and scored 10 runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Knights on the mercy rule. It was actually a tremendous comeback effort for Asbury, seeing as they were down 7-3 at one point in the sixth inning. In the big eigth inning, Josh Blancet had a two-run triple, Joey Stenger had an RBI double and Alejandro Jivanjee and Joe Williams had RBI singles. Asbury finished the game with 13 hits. Stenger went 4-for-4 at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Blancet and DJ Perkins each had three RBIs. Will McDonald started on the mound, pitched four innings, and allowed four unearned runs. Logan Reitter pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and picked up the victory. He shut out the Knights, allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts.

Knocked off UC Clermont on Oct. 21 with a score of 8-3. Blancet had three hits in the contest, including an RBI single in the sixth inning. Christian Colon, the leadoff hitter, had an RBI double in the fourth inning that broke the 1-1 tie and an RBI single in the eighth for a team-high two hits. Austin Jennings and Brandon Pruitt also had RBI singles in the game. Harrison Hoskins was the winning pitcher, throwing two innings in relief, allowing zero hits and striking out two batters. Reitter pitched the final four innings, allowing four hits and a run and recording three strikeouts.

Cross Country

Women’s: Finished second in the Chick-fil-A Invitational on Oct. 21. The Eagles recorded a score of 65 to finish two points better than IU East in the six-team field. Point Park won the meet with 18 points. Molly Pegram led Asbury’s women with a time of 21:35.30 and a 11th place finish. Erin Garmany (22:01.71) and Bethany Hamilton (22:23.30) placed 16th and 17th, respectively.

Men’s: The men’s team scored a 77 to finish third in the five-team field behind Point Park (23) and IU East (41) at the Chick-fil-A Invitational. Yoel Rivas led AU with a time of 28:23.65, finishing in sixth place. Joel Wafford, Josh Peterson, and Dayton Pracht all posted personal bests.

Volleyball (13-6)

Asbury defeated IU East 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22) on Oct. 21. Kayla Morlan and Julia Thompson led the offense with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, Rachyl Miller dished out 20 assists and Bailee Settle led the defense with 26 digs. Laura Bird recorded double-digit assists (20) and digs (10).

Asbury swept Ohio Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-21) on their second match Oct. 21. Morlan once again led the offense in kills, this time with 14. Miller and Bird had 18 and 11 assists, respectively, and Settle collected 22 digs.

Dropped a match to Brescia University 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-23) on Oct. 24. Ashlee Rose led the offense with 10 kills, followed by Julie Thompson with nine. Rachyl Miller and Laura Bird had 18 and 14 assists respectively and Bailee Settle collected 19 digs.

Swim

Women’s: Picked up a 152-109 victory against Lindsey Wilson Oct. 21. Claire Goodrum achieved two more NAIA National Qualifying Standards

Men’s: Lost 132-129 to Lindsey Wilson on Oct. 21. Keith Jessee achieved NAIA Qualifying time in the 200 Butterfly.