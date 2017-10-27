Soccer

Men’s (6-3-1): Routed Boyce College 13-2 on Oct. 5. Isaac Amaya led the Eagles in scoring with three goals, followed by Sam Henderson and Ethan Jeffers with two. Noah Welch, Austin Baker, Owen Sigey, Ryan Metcalf, Matt Young and Isaiah Okesson all scored once.

Slugged it out against conference foe Cincinnati Christian University in 2-2 tie on Oct. 7. After CCU held a 5-4 shot advantage in the first half, AU dominated that category in the second half, holding a 10-3 advantage that led to two goals. Owyn Howard netted the equalizer in the 74th minute to send the match into overtime.

Women’s (8-3): Emily Hubbuch netted the game’s first score around five minutes into the match off of an assist from Georgia Clark and tallied another score three minutes later to give AU a 2-0 lead. CCU proceeded to knot it up 2-2, scoring twice in the middle stages of the half. Mia Wiersema scored on a penalty kick after a foul in the box by CCU to give AU a 3-2 lead in the 49th minute. It was Wiersema’s third game-winning goal of the season. For Hubbuch, the River States Conference leader in goals and points, it was her fourth multi-goal game of the season.

Volleyball (10-5)

Defeated Cincinnati Christian University (25-10,25-17,25-17) on Oct. 3. Lizzy Remple led the Eagle offensive attack with 11 kills. Laura Bird and Rachyl Miller totaled 18 and 15 assists, respectively, and Settle collected 16 digs.

On Oct. 7, fell to IU Kokomo (25-16,25-21,28-26). Both teams entered the matchup undefeated in conference play, but the Cougars proved too much. Kayla Morlan led the Eagle offensive attack with 11 kills. Laura Bird and Rachyl Miller dished out 16 and 15 assists, respectively. Bailee Settle led the defense with 13 digs, followed Rachyl Miller with 11.

Got off to a quick start but was unable to continue the momentum in a 3-1 (11-25, 25-17, 25-16, 30-28) defeat to Brescia on Oct. 10. In a match that featured several attacks and long rallies, Kayla Morlan led the AU offense with 16 kills, followed by Lizzy Rempel with 12. Rachyl Miller and Laura Bird dished out 23 and 20 assists, respectively.

Swimming

Men’s: Finished sixth in the Derby City Invitational

Women’s: Finished sixth in the Derby City Invitational

Cross Country

Men’s: The men’s team had seven runners (John Bowling, Young Koh, Jacob Asberry, Joel Wafford, Matt Simmons, Keagan White and Ryan Wall) have personal bests as the team finished 11th out of 14 teams. Yoel Rivas led the men with a time of 27:55:22 finishing 36th out of 140 runners.

Women’s: The women’s team finished sixth out of 12 teams with four individuals recording PRs. They were Allison Lyon, Molly Pegram, Bethany Koons and Khloe Sheeran. Lyon led the team with an 11th place finish in the 113-runner field, recording the sixth fastest time in Asbury history with a 19:44:77. Pegram came in 28th with a time of 20:25:03.

Baseball (0-1)

The Eagles fell to Cincinnati Christian University 14-9 in their home opener this fall. CCU began the scoring with a four-run second inning to take an early 4-0 lead. AU cut its deficit in half with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on Austin Jennings‘ two-run single and added another run in the third inning as Alejandro Jivanjee, who doubled, scored on an error. Asbury took its first lead of the game with a five-run sixth inning. Will McDonald started on the mound for the home team and Andrew Spalding, Logan Reitter, Harrison Hoskins and Bryce Barber all pitched in relief. AU finished the game with eight hits, highlighted by Jivanjee and Blancet, who had two apiece. The Eagles will look to progress through the rest of the fall season.

Golf

Men’s: Finished second in the River States Conference Fall Preview played Oct. 9-10 at Lassing Pointe Golf Course. The Eagles posted a three-round total of 892 (+40) to finish six shots behind IU East in the 11-team field. Matthew McCurry, last spring’s medalist, placed second at 3-over (216) for the tournament. Ben Campbell tied for 11th with a 12-over 225 and Michael Troutman tied for 14th with a 13-over 226.

Women’s: Claimed the team title at the River States Conference Women’s Golf Fall Preview and Hannah McCrabb took medalist honors. The freshman posted a 1-over 72 in the second round, the lowest round shot by any golfer in the tournament, to take a six-shot lead into the final round, where she would eventually finish with a three-round total of 229 (+16). Claire Watts and Jennifer Fuqua also posted top-10 finishes for the Eagles. Watts finished in sixth place with a 246 and Fuqua tied for 10th with a 259.

*All statistics courtesy of Asbury’s athletic page, www.asburyeagles.com.