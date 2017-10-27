By Cathryn Lien, Features Editor

You don’t have to travel far from campus to get in the Halloween spirit. Put on that DIY costume, grab your trusty pumpkin-shaped trick-or-treat bucket and boo-gie with the best (because really, you’re never too old for candy).

SASF Costume Party

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Salvation Army Student Fellowship Center | 402 W. College St., Wilmore

Dress up as something spooky, super, sweet or silly at the Salvation Army Student Fellowship’s annual costume party. The free event hosts a costume contest with cash prizes (beginning at 8 p.m.), a photo booth, games, pumpkin painting and tons of food.

2nd Annual Halloween Baseball Game

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Kirkland Complex

Come watch the baseball team play in an intra-squad scrimmage in full costume this Halloween night. Last year’s lineup of characters included the likes of Patrick Star, Hulk Hogan and Buddy the Elf, so come dressed as your favorite character and join in the ridiculousness. By passing out free candy and having a fan costume contest, the team hopes that the game will serve as a good starting point for students’ festivities.







Kresge Kandyland

Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Kresge Dorm

Kresge Kandyland, a free event to the Wilmore community and student body, promises to offer no tricks, all treats. The student portion of the event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m., but students are welcome to browse Kresge halls 7:30-8 p.m. as the family-friendly trick-or-treat for children portion ends. Asbury students can participate in a costume contest, play games and eat food out on the Aldersgate/Kresge Green.

Treats on Main

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Wilmore

This kid-friendly event is open to the entire Wilmore and Asbury community. Take a stroll down Main Street and join in the carnival games, costumed crowds and free candy.

CSF Halloween Dance

Friday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

UK’s Christian Student Fellowship | 502 Columbia Avenue, Lexington

Get your costume ready and dancing shoes on. Or come watch a spooky-scary movie and carve a pumpkin. Whether you’re a Halloween fanatic or just want some free candy, this is the place to be on all-Hallow’s-Eve. Best costume and best group costume get prizes!