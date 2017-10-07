By: Hannah Stafford, News Editor

Asbury University’s 2017 Family Weekend and Homecoming is one of the most popular events on campus. The festivities will began on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with Sibling Invasion and will conclude Saturday, Oct. 7 with the celebration for current students, which will include snacks, class competitions and the dance.

The dance, which has been a topic of discussion in recent years, will be held off-campus at Centennial Park. While Asbury’s policy does not permit dancing on campus, many returning students may remember last year’s probationary period which allowed three on-campus dances in an effort to have that policy changed. Now that period has ended, and the topic has been presented to the Board of Trustees for discussion, according to senior Hannah Saxe, vice president of student activities. Until a decision is reached, however, dances will continue to be held off-campus.

“We just want to abide by what the rules actually are at the moment, and that’s why we’re having it off-campus,” said Saxe. “We just need to make sure it has gone through all the proper channels before changing anything”

The theme of this year’s dance is “Harvest Moon,” allowing for personal interpretation of formality.

“We want it to be however students are most comfortable,” said Saxe. “If you [ladies] would like to wear a dress and be semi-formal, that is highly encouraged, but if you want to come in jeans and a flannel, that is welcome as well.”

Another change to the schedule of this year’s celebration is the addition of a tailgate, hosted by Screaming Eagles, before the men’s soccer game on Saturday. The tailgate will begin at 6 p.m. and will have free food for the entire family.

The Homecoming king and queen will be coronated at the men’s soccer game. This event has been held at the Friday night concert the past two years but is returning to the soccer field this year.

With the renovation of Akers Auditorium still underway, the concert schedule for this year’s homecoming has been slightly altered. The Chorale performed in chapel on Friday; the Concert Band, Women’s Choir and Handbell Choir at the Friday concert at 7:30 p.m. in Hughes Auditorium; and then the Men’s Glee Club, Orchestra and the Jazz Ensemble will perform in the Family Ensemble concert at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Student Center.

“I’m very excited,” said Saxe. “Homecoming is very near and dear to my heart and I’m really excited to see campus together dancing and having fun.”

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. Parents’ Breakfast with the President – JCGR

Advance purchase only ($10) by Oct. 2 at asbury.edu/family-weekend

11 a.m. Family Ensemble Concert & Reception – SC

Men’s Glee Club, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble

11 a.m. Volleyball vs. Indiana University Kokomo – LU

Noon Baseball vs. Alumni – KC

1 p.m. Softball vs. Union College (double-header) – KC

2 p.m. Women’s Soccer vs. Cincinnati Christian University – SF

6 p.m. Baseball vs. Cincinnati Christian University – KC

6 p.m. Tailgate – SF

Free food and fun for the entire family!

6:45 p.m. Homecoming Coronation – SF

7 p.m. Men’s Soccer vs. Cincinnati Christian University – SF

8:30 p.m. Homecoming Celebration for Current Students – OFF CAMPUS