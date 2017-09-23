What is your favorite/least favorite thing about Last Man Standing?

My least favorite thing is getting tagged. – Betsy Oda

It’s obnoxious. I hate that people around with guns while I’m trying to get to class. I feel like I’m surrounded by children. –Joshua Fritz

My favorite thing is charging a ton of freshman late at night because they don’t know that I’m not playing. They just run away screaming. My least favorite part is the political correctness. You can’t call anyone zombies these days. – Seth Kornegay

My favorite part is watching everyone during the missions. I like seeing all my work coming together and seeing everyone have fellowship and fun. –Tim McCune