by Zack Peñalva, Sports Editor

Baseball

April 1– Asbury’s Baseball team came out of a four-game series against Cincinnati Christian University with three wins and a single loss. The Eagles were clearly the better team in each win, beating CCU by a combined score of 32-5. The loss was an outlier for Asbury; it was the first time CCU had won in 17 games between the two teams.

The Eagles are 6-10 in conference play and will play more RSC games this weekend. The team will travel to play in another four-game set, this time against Midway University.

Men’s Lacrosse

April 1– The men’s lacrosse team has struggled to get results this season and those struggles continued during a 9-8 loss against Tennessee Wesleyan College. Asbury held a lead at several points throughout the game, but could never create any separation from the visitors. After the Eagles went up 8-7 in the fourth quarter, TWC fought back to score an equalizer and grab a win with under two minutes left to play.

Junior Jake Butler scored three times for Asbury, while senior Bobby Bennett scored twice. Bennett is the team’s leading scorer; he took his tally up to 18 on the season with his goals against the Bulldogs.

Next on the schedule is an April 8 game against Point University at home.

Women’s Lacrosse

April 1– For the women’s lax team, the result was never in question. The Eagles battered Montreat College, outscoring the visitors 8-1 in the first half on their way to a 14-3 victory.

Junior Erin Garmany found the net three times and chipped in two assists as the Asbury offense rolled straight through the game. Eight different players scored for the Eagles, with Garmany and junior Savannah Neese leading the way with three goals apiece.

It was an important win for Asbury as they are now 3-3 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and 5-7 overall. They have two regular season games left this year, the first against Point University on April 8 at home.