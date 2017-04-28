Basketball
Record: 15-15
Conference Record: 10-8
Notable Achievements: 25th best in points per game in the nation, averaging 74. Senior Brittany Warren dubbed NAIA D2 All American.
Cross Country
Notable Achievements: 1st place finish in RSC Fall Preview, 2nd place finish in RSC Meet. Senior Katy Falkenberg placed 64th out of 334 runners at National Meet.
Golf
Notable Achievements: 3rd place in Fall RSC Preview. Freshman Hannah Griffith finished 4th out of 60 golfers at Tennessee Wesleyan Bojangles Invitational. Runner up in RSC Championship.
Lacrosse
Record: 5-9
Conference Record: 3-3
Notable Achievements: Pummeled conference foe St. Andrews by a score of 21-8 in a game that included multiple players scoring four goals.
Soccer
Record: 10-6-3
Conference Record: 5-2-1
Notable Achievements: Caught fire in October, winning five consecutive games. Sophomore Emily Hubbuch named RSC Offensive Player of the Year.
Swimming
Notable Achievements: Won AAC championship, sophomore Claire Goodrum named Swimmer of the AAC Championship Meet. Finished in the top 10 at National Meet.
Volleyball
Record: 17-6
Conference Record: 12-4
Notable Achievements: Excelled in conference play, advanced to conference championship game for first time since 2013. Junior Kayla Morlan named to First Team All Conference.
Softball
Record: 10-22, as of April 27
Conference Record: 4-10
Notable Achievements: Several convincing conference victories over Carlow University and IU Southeast. Strong production and leadership from seniors Sarah Woolums and Kendall Anderson all season long.
Tennis
Record: 10-3, as of April 27
Conference Record: 6-0
Notable Achievements: Dominated Alice Lloyd and Shawnee State in conference play thanks to strong performances by Caitlin Conyers and Brianna Gipson. Didn’t lose a match all April.