Basketball

Record: 15-15 Conference Record: 10-8

Notable Achievements: 25th best in points per game in the nation, averaging 74. Senior Brittany Warren dubbed NAIA D2 All American.





Cross Country

Notable Achievements: 1st place finish in RSC Fall Preview, 2nd place finish in RSC Meet. Senior Katy Falkenberg placed 64th out of 334 runners at National Meet.





Golf

Notable Achievements: 3rd place in Fall RSC Preview. Freshman Hannah Griffith finished 4th out of 60 golfers at Tennessee Wesleyan Bojangles Invitational. Runner up in RSC Championship.





Lacrosse

Record: 5-9 Conference Record: 3-3

Notable Achievements: Pummeled conference foe St. Andrews by a score of 21-8 in a game that included multiple players scoring four goals.





Soccer

Record: 10-6-3 Conference Record: 5-2-1

Notable Achievements: Caught fire in October, winning five consecutive games. Sophomore Emily Hubbuch named RSC Offensive Player of the Year.





Swimming

Notable Achievements: Won AAC championship, sophomore Claire Goodrum named Swimmer of the AAC Championship Meet. Finished in the top 10 at National Meet.





Volleyball

Record: 17-6 Conference Record: 12-4

Notable Achievements: Excelled in conference play, advanced to conference championship game for first time since 2013. Junior Kayla Morlan named to First Team All Conference.





Softball

Record: 10-22, as of April 27

Conference Record: 4-10 Notable Achievements: Several convincing conference victories over Carlow University and IU Southeast. Strong production and leadership from seniors Sarah Woolums and Kendall Anderson all season long.

Tennis