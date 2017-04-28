Baseball

Record as of 4/7: 15-21

Conference Record: 6-11

Notable Achievements: Win over Indiana University Southeast team ranked in NAIA top 25; sophomore Christian Beckley returning from Tommy John Surgery to lead the RSC in strikeouts; freshman Colton Back ranking in the top five for batting average; chance to beat last year’s win total.

Men’s Basketball

Record: 16-14

Conference Record: 9-9

Notable Achievements: First men’s basketball team to play against the University of Kentucky; highest scoring offense in the NAIA with 97.7 points per game; sophomore Trenton Thompson averaging 20ppg and being named Honorable Mention All-American.

Men’s Cross Country

Notable Achievements: Second place finish in the River States Conference Meet; senior Caleb Woodard qualifying for the NAIA National Championships; Woodard, junior Sam Starnes and sophomore Josh Peterson being named NAIA Scholar Athletes.

Men’s Golf

Notable Achievements: Fourth place finish in the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational; Top 10 finishes for freshman Michael Troutman and junior Matt McCurry at Mid-South Invitational; fourth place as a team in the RSC Preview

Men’s Lacrosse

Record as of 4/7: 2-8

Conference Record: 1-3

Notable Achievements: Thrid in RSC in terms of saves and goals allowed per game; senior Bobby Bennett leading Eagles’ goal scorers for third straight year.

Men’s Soccer

Record: 11-8-1

Conference Record: 3-5

Notable Achievements: Most wins since 2013 season; 6-2 win over Brescia in RSC Tournament Quarterfinals; 16 goals and 10 assists from freshman Noah Welch, both good for top five in the RSC; team averaged 3.5 goals per game with average of only 1.7 against; Welch, sophomore Austin Baker, junior Ryan Metcalf and senior Jarod Rocco all being named to All-Conference Teams.

Men’s Swimming

Notable Achievements: 11thplace finish as a team at NAIA National Championship Meet; sophomore Keith Jessee placing third in 400 IM and being named an NAIA All-American; Jessee breaking school record in the 200 Breaststroke; 200 Medley Relay team of Jessee, freshman Clay Bisher, sophomore Colt Rasmussen and junior CJ Moritzbreak school record by 1.08 seconds.

Men’s Tennis

Record as of 4/7: 9-1

Conference Record: 1-0

Notable Achievements: Undefeated Spring Break trip and 7-1 record during March; freshman Joshua Turnquist being ranked in the National top 50 and top 10 in the Eastern region; Receiving votes to beranked in NAIA top 25.