by Zack Peñalva, Sports Editor

Baseball

March 4- The Eagles capped off a four-game series with the Indiana University Southeast Grenadiers with a 9-8 win on Saturday. Freshmen Will McDonald and Austin Jennings, along with sophomore Christian Beckley, drove in runs for the Eagles as they improved to 7-9 on the season. It was Asbury’s first win in the River States Conference for the season.

The result showed some impressive bounce-back ability for the Eagles, as they had lost the previous three contests in the series with IUSE by a combined score of 17-8. Next on the schedule is a March 10 series at home against Ohio Christian University. The Eagles have four games scheduled with the Trailblazers across Friday and Saturday.

Softball

March 4- Softball picked up their first conference wins with a pair of 8-3 victories over Alice Lloyd College. After dropping two games to University of Pikeville the day before, the Eagles were able to rebound and win easily against ALC.

Asbury has been historically dominant against Alice Lloyd, winning in the previous 14 meetings between the two teams dating back to April of 2013. The Eagles will play again today, this time on the road in a doubleheader against Taylor University.

Tennis

March 4- Both men’s and women’s tennis teams saw their first action of the spring in matches against Covenant College. On the men’s side, the team cruised to an easy 8-1 victory. Freshman Joshua Turnquest, sophomores Julian Tellez and Aquille Trotman and senior Deuce Gibson all took care of their opponents in straight sets. The men’s doubles teams also went undefeated on the day.

For the women, seniors Jessie Dial and Sarah Beth Alford and junior Emily Ross all got wins in singles. Though Dial and junior Caitlin Conyers also picked up a win as a duo against Covenant, the team as a whole ended up losing the day by a score of 5-4.

Both teams will travel to Hilton Head, South Carolina to compete in a series of matches over Spring Break. The first comes on March 11, with the men taking on Lawrence Technological University and the women playing Brevard College.