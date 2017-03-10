by Kayla Lutes, Features Editor

Spring break brings to mind sandals, sand and waves. For students, the break provides needed time to rest and recharge. On Asbury’s campus, however, there are four different teams of students heading out to serve this spring break. They’ve traded sun and fun for service and the chance to impact the world for Christ. Those spending their breaks at home or on the beach can use this list to pray for fellow students as they respond to God’s call.

Greece Trip

Dates: March 10-18

A team of 11 students will be working in Athens with an organization called Project Elea. Project Elea seeks to bring a higher quality life to refugees through educational, cultural and recreational activities. Project Elea also provides food and clothing to refugees. Along with serving with the organization, the Greece team will take advantage of the marvels of Athens, gaining cultural experience through seeing sights such as the Parthenon.

Sophomore and team member Rebecca Hurshman said, “I’m looking forward to seeing God challenge my perspective. I’ve heard so much about the refugee crisis for the past few years, I think I’ve become a little numb to the statistics. Meeting actual refugees and hearing their stories will be a totally new experience.”

Sophomore Leah Bowshier also wants to see God move on the trip. “I think my main goal is to love others with the love of Jesus,” she said.

Chicago Trip

Dates: March 11- 17

Twenty students are spending their spring break in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago, partnering with Mission Year to serve in the neighborhood’s food pantry and thrift stores as well as working with Canaan Community Church in the Englewood neighborhood. The trip seeks to bring justice and hope into issues such as urban poverty and racial conflicts. The team will use their experience to learn more about justice and service through team debriefings, devotions and other learning moments.

Senior Lizzy Sherwood’s said of her goal for the trip, “I am hoping to gain practical ministry skills in loving those in my community who often go overlooked.”

Ecuador Trip

Dates: March 9-19

Four Asbury students are traveling to Shell, Ecuador to join Young Life leaders in putting on youth camps and two club meetings. Shell is the small town where Nate Saint, Jim Elliott, Pete Flemming, Ed McCully and Roger Youderin were speared to death by men from the Waodoni tribe when they were trying to reach the jungle tribe with the Gospel. This story is told in a book and film entitled “End of the Spear.” The team will live among the Waodoni people, sleeping in hammocks, eating with them and observing their food cultivation and preparation methods.

Senior Riley Trebilco said, “I have a background in youth ministry but have never been out of the country, so this will be really neat to be able to use those ministry skills in a culture that is new to me.”

Columbia Trip

Dates: March 10-19

Three students are going to Medellin, Columbia to work with One Mission Society. These students will do maintenance and repair work with the seminary there. They will also participate in door-to-door evangelism.