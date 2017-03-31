by Hannah Stafford, News Editor

After multiple years of service to Asbury University, Charlie Shephard is resigning his position as Vice President for Institutional Advancement to pursue a job outside of higher education. He will be replaced by Dr. Mark Troyer, and the change is effective June 5.

“I’m humbled to have been asked to take this position,” said Troyer. “I’m excited about helping Asbury continue to grow and to be successful institution for a long time.” Troyer was formerly employed as Vice President for Student Development and more recently as Vice President of Enrollment Management.

Troyer will be replaced by Bill Hall, who is currently the Dean for the School and Graduate and Professional Studies.

“When I attended Asbury a group of us use to kid about coming back and working for the institution,” said Hall, “and here I am. I do consider it a privilege to be able to serve Asbury as our new Vice President for Enrollment. I am most thankful for the team of people that I will be working with in the coming months. I have been blessed to work with many different groups on campus and with each new group I have found a sincere dedication to our mission and to the students we serve.”

Hall’s position will be filled by Josh Fee who currently works in Adult Professional Studies. Shepard is leaving Asbury to take a position with a fundraising management consultancy company named Gonser Gerber.

“It’s important to the narrative to understand that my decision was difficult,” said Shepard. “I leave my employment at Asbury on the best of terms and with great admiration for the entire institution, its faculty, staff and administrators. I also leave believing that its best days are still ahead of it, and as an alumnus, this is very exciting to me.”

“Charlie Shepard has brought great experience and expertise to the Office of Institutional Advancement,” Dr. Gray said. “We will miss him both professionally and personally. We are thankful to have Dr. Mark Troyer step into Charlie’s role and to have Dr. Bill Hall serve as the new Vice President for Enrollment Management. Both will continue to provide outstanding leadership to these offices.”