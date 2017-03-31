by Tory McKinley, Staff Writer

Asbury University’s theatre department has been busy preparing their upcoming play, “Failure: A Love Story” directed by professor Jeff Day.

Freshman Austin Taylor, who plays the role of the quirky love interest Mortimer Mortimer, is eager to get in front of the audience and take them on an emotional rollercoaster.

“Though it is full of jokes and goofy moments, it also has romance, heartbreak and very serious moments,” said Taylor. “I am just excited for everyone to see how unique the show is, and make them leave and think that this was like nothing they have ever seen before.”

Many of the key performers in the play say that they can relate to their character, making the performance authentic.

Senior Brooke Butterworth plays Illinois’ first competitive female lake swimmer named Jenny June. “I relate to her constant persistence to seek the best for those around her,” said Butterworth.

Butterworth’s character is unlike any other she has taken on before. With the intensity of the stage movements, she hopes that she can keep up with the active role.

Not only does relating to the character help to influence the authenticity of the play, but also the cast comradery that exists within the actors and the stage hands.

Junior Delaney Hart, who plays Gerty Fail, mentioned how the dynamic cast relationships were pivotal in creating an environment that fosters creativity.

“I haven’t been in many shows with large casts, so I’m loving the people I’ve met and get to hang out with. I’m sure that those relationships will last beyond the closing night of our show,” said Hart.

From new student actors to seasoned senior performers, it has proved a learning experience for all.

“I’m hoping this show will give me an opportunity to learn from a bunch of really talented actors and actresses,” said Taylor. “As a freshman, I haven’t had a lot of chances to act on a collegiate level, so this is still a big learning experience for me. I am super lucky to be surrounded by really great people that have already helped me grow exponentially.”

Hart has high hopes for the performance and the impact it will have on the audience. “I hope the audience will leave the theatre with reignited hope in love: romantic love, family love, friend love, pet love,” said Hart. “Yes, the love story is a ‘failure,’ but it’s a beautiful failure where, even though the story is a fail by worldly standards, the personal impact love has on each character is a victory worth celebrating.”

The play will be held in Greathouse Theatre on March 30- April 1, and April 6-8 at 7:30 p.m.