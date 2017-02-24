by Zack Peñalva, Sports Editor

Baseball

Feb. 18 – Baseball opened their spring season this past weekend with a pair of doubleheaders against Grace College. The Eagles split the contests even, going 2-2 over the two days. Sophomore Christian Beckley starred on the mound for the Eagles on Saturday, striking out 11 batters for the 2-1 win in game one. They will play again this weekend in a pair of double headers against Indiana University-South Bend.

Softball

Feb. 18 – Asbury softball opened their season with two games on the road against Bluefield College last Saturday. Both of those games ended in losses for the Eagles, 6-0 in the first and 14-3 in the second. They’ll play their home opener on Friday against Olivet Nazarene with the opening pitch scheduled for 6 p.m..

Men’s Lacrosse

Feb. 18- Saint Ambrose got the best of the Eagles in the first game of the men’s lacrosse season. Asbury was on the wrong side of a 6-4 score line despite 14 saves from junior goalkeeper Austin Frerman. The Eagles will have a tough test this weekend when they play a couplet of games against No.3 Missouri Baptist and Benedictine

Women’s Lacrosse

Feb. 20 – No luck on the road for women’s lacrosse in their game against Tennessee Wesleyan, as they lost 16-11. It was the Eagles’ second game of the season and they’ll open the year with a 0-2 record. Juniors Erin Garmany, Savannah Neese and Claire Perreault each scored two goals apiece. Freshman Allie Hoskins also got on the score sheet with two goals of her own. They’ll hope to improve their record when they host Johnson and Wales University this weekend.