by Hannah Stafford, News Editor

While chapel is typically a time for the entire student body to be in the same place for worship, there is one chapel each year that breaks from this trend. Breakout chapel was first implemented in the spring semester of 2016. The second annual breakout chapel will be this semester on Wednesday, Feb. 8. In breakout chapel, each of the four classes meet individually during the regular chapel hour, with the speakers and worship leaders chosen by the class.

The Anchored Class will be meeting in the Stuce with Paul Stephens speaking and seniors Mindi and Judah Robinson leading worship. There will also be coffee and donuts available for all seniors who attend.

“I like that it is uniquely designed for each class,” said Amber Lewis, the senior female class chaplain. “It can be hard to manage, but I think it shakes up the norm of chapel, which is fun.”

The Vindicated Class will be meeting in McKenna Chapel at Asbury Seminary with Professor Chris Bounds speaking. The worship will be led by members of the Vindicated class, including Austin Trachsel, Adam Schell, Rachel White and Kelli Rehmel.

Vindicated Class President Madison Farrar said that last year’s breakout chapel was vital for their class’ spiritual growth, and she is very excited for this year’s.

“I think the message that Dr. Bounds will be sharing is something that our class really needs to hear and I’m anxious to see how God will work with what He’s put on our hearts,” said Farrar. “I look forward to any time that we get to join together with our whole class, so I think breakout chapel will be another good opportunity for the Vindicated Class to grow.”

Sophomore Nate Stevens, male chaplain of the Merciful Class, said that he thinks breakout chapel is a great way to show what God is doing in each individual class.

“It’s nice to have a chapel where just you and your respective class can join together in worship and respond to God’s Word,” said Stevens. “It builds community within the class, and it makes me feel even prouder to be a part of the Merciful Class.”

Stevens will be the Merciful class speaker, and sophomore Seth Kornegay will lead worship. They will be meeting in Estes Chapel at Asbury Seminary.

Visionary Class Female Chaplain Hannah Furman said that she is very excited about breakout chapel, particularly because of the positive reports she has heard from other students.

“I think it is a fantastic idea,” said Furman. “I feel so honored and blessed that we have an opportunity to plan this. I have heard so many good things about breakout chapel last year, and I am so excited for our class to come together and to experience a time of worship together.”

The Visionary service will be held in Hughes with Mike Banks speaking and a band comprised of freshmen leading worship.

“I know that the Spirit is seriously going to move through them,” said Furman. “I think seeing our class come together and worship is going to be absolutely beautiful.”

Seniors: Student Center with speaker Paul Stephens and worship leaders Mindi and Judah Robinson

Juniors: McKenna Chapel with speaker Chris Bounds and worship leaders Austin Traschel, Adam Schell, Rachel White and Kelli Rehmel

Sophomores: Estes Chapel with speaker Nate Stevens and worship leader Seth Kornegay

Freshmen: Hughes Chapel with speaker Mike Banks and worship leaders from the freshmen class