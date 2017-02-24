by Tory McKinley, Staff Writer

Asbury has a strong tradition of the vibrant spiritual life offered on campus. Three unique events are regularly held to help students get in touch with the Holy Spirit and strengthen their faith even further, and are known as WHAM, WHATT and WORD. Give any one of these events a try to strengthen your spiritual life and grow in community with other believers.

WHAM

Worship Him at Midnight, is an event where the whole campus can gather as a student body and spend time together in worship and prayer. “I play for WHAM because it’s a great time to worship with fellow students in an atmosphere different than your typical chapel service,” said freshman Zeke Freideman, a bass player for WHAM. “It’s a great event so campus can consistently have a group of people that are committing themselves to the Lord through worship.”

WHAM is held three to four times a semester in the student center and is open to anyone and everyone. The next WHAM is on Friday, April 21 at 10:30-12:30 p.m.

WHATT

Worship Him All the Time, is a special prayer time for the whole campus to take part in. “Every weekday has a topic where you can pray for that specific topic for one hour with a prayer leader,” said freshman Lindsay Rennick, one of the prayer leaders for WHATT. “For example, we pray for Asbury, the nations, people in general, Israel and America.”

Anyone is welcome who wants to spend more time in prayer with God. This event is special because campus constantly has someone dedicating Asbury to the Lord. WHATT is held every weekday at 7 p.m. in the Old Asbury Building, except for Friday where it takes place at 7 a.m.

WORD

This is a special time where each dorm opens up their hearts and makes space for the word of God to work in their lives. “We don’t just read scripture with our eyes but we meditate on it with our hearts and apply it to our lives,” said junior Rachel White, SLA of third front in Glide-Crawford. “I think word teaches us how to interact with a passage of scripture on a personal level and also to discuss it with a community of other believers.”

This semester WORD is different than last semester because of location changes. It used to take place in the student center where the whole campus came together. This semester, it is dorm oriented where the you participate in your respectable dorm. Occurring once a month, the next WORD event will be held on Wednesday, March 1 from 9-10 p.m. in the appropriate residence hall.