by Zack Peñalva, Sports Editor

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will play away against River State Conference foe Midway University on Saturday, with winning streaks on the line for both teams.

The men’s team closed off a bumpy January with a strong run of three wins in three days at the end of the month. The Eagles had gone 3-4 in January before picking up a 93-87 over Point Park University on Jan. 27.

In that time, Asbury’s leading scorer, sophomore Trenton Thompson, has been unstoppable. He averaged 22.6 points in the last three games, including a 28-point game in the Eagles last contest against University of Cincinnati-Clermont. A win tomorrow night against Midway would give the Eagles a winning record in conference play.

For the women’s team, the game against Midway carries an equal amount of importance. After a march into the second round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament last season, this year has been much more difficult. The Eagles are 6-6 in the RSC and sit fourth of seven teams in the Western Conference of the RSC. Despite that, things seem to be clicking now for the Eagles. Asbury picked up two conference wins in a row in games against Point Park and Carlow University but will be the underdogs against Midway. Asbury took Midway to double-overtime back on Jan. 10, before ultimately losing 92-85. Ahead of tomorrow’s game, the Eagles will look to senior Brittany Warren to lead the way. Warren has averaged nearly 18 points per game so far this season, the 16th highest total in the NAIA.

Fans can follow both games live on asburyeagles.com. The women will tip off at 6 p.m, with the men scheduled to follow immediately after at 8 p.m.