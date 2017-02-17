CLASS – Merciful Class

MAJOR – Music Education

BRANCH – Student Governance Association

ROLE – President of the Asbury Step Team

What is the importance of your committee/role?

Provide students with the unique opportunity to combine dancing and stepping for a fun creative ministry experience. We are “stepping” towards our ultimate goal: oneness and change within our campus. We want this team to grow in diversity by reaching out to all students and using their talents for the glory of God.

What has been the best moment you’ve experienced while being involved with them?

Getting to know everyone on the team, whether it be during practices, praying together, or having random conversations. Watching my team members bond and create new friendships through the art of stepping and dancing is a blessing.

What do you want other students on campus to know about your committee?

To the person(s) reading this article, if you are human, YOU CAN STEP! We made history and we would love for you to continue making history with us. Get connected through our new Facebook Page and consider stepping with us in the future!