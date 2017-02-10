Class – Vindicated

Major – Youth Ministry

Branch – Spiritual Life Board

Role – Female Class Chaplain

What is the importance of your committee/role?

Representing class identities in SLB meetings, planning class prayers and interceding for the class in personal prayer times. The latter being, for me, the most important part.

What has been the best moment you have experienced while being involved with them?

Watching members of our class connect in both silly and serious moments at junior retreat last fall. It was a much needed weekend resting in creation and in fellowship with one another.

What do you want other students on campus to know about your branch/ committee?

Your class chaplains want to meet you and hear how they can be praying for you. Your class chaplains actually do pray for you!