by Matthew Pertz, Opinion Editor

A sticking point of recent Asbury folklore are the Campus Cats: a group of friendly, adorable felines living on our quad with the sole purpose of improving the lives of students.

However, since 2015 a disturbing trend has persisted: campus cats are disappearing. Though there is no official research or statistics on the matter, most casual observers would agree that the number of felines in Wilmore has fallen precipitously. One has to believe the lack of kittens on campus has detrimentally affected the quality of life for all Asburians.

Researchers have proven time after time that animals benefit the psyche of students, most recently in an Ohio State study that equated the social effects of owning an animal with those of having a large social circle or a spouse. Sara Staats, professor emeritus of psychology at OSU, said of her findings, “Many students said that their pets fulfill a significant role that is missing in their lives. The pets are not a substitute for human social interaction and support, but they do provide important interaction for these kids who might otherwise feel isolated from their current environment.”

Unfortunately, Asbury’s rules forbid most students from keeping a pet on campus, and the average undergraduate’s budget rarely has room for animal support. Campus cats balance this equation: they reside outside of residence halls and are independent of any one student’s support.

Cats are also beneficial to an academic atmosphere. Carl Van Vechten, in his 1922 book “The Tiger in the House,” wrote, “It might almost be said that cats divine the idea which descends from the brain to the tip of the pen, and that, stretching out their paws, they wished to seize it in its passage. They like silence, order and quietness, and no place is so proper for them as the study of a man of letters.”

So what are the points against having cats roaming these streets? Some might argue that a pristine campus like Asbury is no place for feral cats, but those detractors are simply wrong. Wild kittens are one of nature’s purest gifts. Asbury’s legendary community can be greatly improved by the addition of cats.

There’s many logistical questions to be solved. How will these cats eat? Do they need shelter during the harsh Bluegrass winters? What about students who are allergic to felines? These questions, while important, are secondary in nature. The necessity of communal cats cannot be overstated; it’s time to bring back Asbury’s kitten population.