Collegian staff report

Neil Anderson, an Asbury professor of biblical and theological studies, has come under fire for comments made on his personal Twitter account, and both he and Asbury President Sandra Gray have issued official responses.

In online statements originally reported to LEX18 by former Asbury student Michael Grout, a fifth-generation Asburian, Anderson refers to participants of the Women’s March on Jan. 21 as “pigs wallowing in the mud,” and called singer Miley Cyrus a “tramp.” He also said of Barbara Streisand, “It’s a good time to get your nose fixed.” His Twitter account has since been deactivated.

“I realize now that with the new social media, if one participates, one gives up a private life to a certain extent,” said Anderson in the statement released to the Collegian. “Therefore, I am willing to offer a public written apology for the content of the tweets in question.”

President Gray’s statement reinforces a previous official response by the university.

“Asbury has always been, and continues to be, a community that prioritizes love and grace,” she said. “While we value lively discussion and vigorous engagement with ideas, our deepest values demand that we always speak, and act, with the love of Jesus. Asbury is a safe place for the most difficult conversations; but we want to do that in a way that honors our Lord and gives Him the glory. It’s never okay for Christians to say things that are mean-spirited, harmful, detrimental…and we will always call those people into accountability at Asbury. This doesn’t devalue our free-speech rights, but as Christians there are ways to express our convictions in a God-honoring way.”

“During difficult times — and sometimes through very complex and emotional issues — there is one quote I turn to often,” she said. “Written by E. Stanley Jones, a 1907 Asbury graduate, it holds a place of honor at the entry of our Hughes Auditorium: ‘Here we enter a fellowship. Sometimes we will agree to differ; always we will resolve to love, and unite to serve.’”

On the Asbury website, under social media policy, it states that “employees, in all institutional roles, need to follow the same behavioral standards online as they would in real life.” The policy dictates that “the same laws, professional expectations, and Asbury University community standards and policies for interacting with students, parents, alumni, donors, media and other University constituents apply in social mediums as in the real world. The university’s current employee policies — including those found in the staff and faculty handbooks apply to employee use of social media, as do local, state and federal laws.”

The faculty handbook gives policy on community members’ speech that reads, “Lying, dishonesty, gossip, slander, profanity and vulgarity (including crude language) are expressly prohibited in Scripture. Such speech is not helpful for building others up and should be avoided.”

Brad Johnson, Asbury’s director of marketing and communications, echoes the university’s social media policy in his official statement.

“Asbury University strongly supports its students, faculty, staff and alumni in having the freedom to express their thoughts and opinions in a public forum, but also has had a social media policy in place for years that stipulates one must make certain the views expressed on personal sites cannot be construed as being those of the University,” he said. “All of the tweets in question were made on a personal site, Asbury repudiates them and they do not reflect views of the University. Discussions with the employee have occurred and are on-going.”

The administration declined to comment further on disciplinary action due to its departmental policy of not disclosing personnel matters.

Before the release of Gray’s statement, an online petition entitled “#NotMyAsbury” was pushing for Asbury’s administration to release another statement further condemning Anderson’s comments. The website, profneilanderson.com, provides 39 screenshots of additional instances where Anderson posted controversial remarks, including a retweet of a photo featuring a black man waving a Confederate flag, captioned “HAPPY 4th OF JULY LETS TAKE IT BACK!”

“We are not asking that this man be fired,” a statement on the website reads. “We are not asking that he be fined. In fact, we ask that he be shown grace. We also ask for justice on behalf of ourselves and the rest of those in our community who were threatened and insulted.”

“We are all human and we all say things we regret,” Grout said to the Collegian. “This last year so much unnecessary negative rhetoric has sprouted up and I don’t believe spewing back negative is the right answer, but I do believe holding people accountable and trying to reach out in a positive, peaceful way is something we need to do more.”

Going forward, Johnson says this incident will impact the university’s policies.

“I wrote vast portions of the social media policy that exists now,” he said, “and am always looking for places to improve it. I’m hoping recent experiences can help to do just that.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated. An earlier version incorrectly indicated that Asbury’s official statement “condoned” instead of “condemned” Anderson’s post. 
  1. Pete Reply

    This president needs to resign effective immediately. If he is inept enough to not realize that his Twitter is in the eye of the public, then he does not need to run a university.

    • Jerald Walz Reply

      You are mistaken. Dr. Anderson is NOT the president of the university, but a professor and thus, not a public figure in the same way that a university president is.

    • Rich Sherry Reply

      Pete, the president is a woman of tremendous integrity. This story is about a faculty member; the president’s interaction with the faculty member has been to correct him. Perhaps you should read the story again, more carefully.

  2. Anneke Green Reply

    Not mentioned in this article are the many calls and emails of support that went in to Dr. Gray’s office in support of Dr. Anderson. It would be tragic if Asbury has become a place where hurt feelings are used to try to destroy a man’s life. The petition claimed it doesn’t want Dr. Anderson fired yet the people (Grout) pushing it in other comments on Facebook said they do want him fired. It also asks for “justice” in a situation where no crime was committed. No one was “threatened” by his comments and such hypersensitivity to being “insulted” does not demonstrate the type of intellectual resilience that Asburians used to graduate with.

    Some of Dr. Anderson’s comments may not reflect everyone’s viewpoints but send him an email and start a dialogue, don’t gin up a petition to try to get him punished. That’s not how the world or Christ, works.

    I suggest undergrads check out The Silencing by Kirsten Powers if they want to understand the implications of shutting down speech with which they disagree.

    • Anneke Green Reply

      I shouldn’t have said it was Grout who commented he wanted Dr. A fired; I confused him with another person pushing the petition who said that. So consider this a correction but my other comments stand!

  3. Anna Reply

    I remember hearing a lot of questionable statements that allegedly came out of Neil Anderson classes. Albeit, I never took a class with him, and you can only put so much trust in secondhand news.

    It’s a shame that a Christian professor working at a Christian establishment could speak with such a foul manner in regards to the opposite sex. It’s frustrating, but moreso saddening. I think Sandy Gray said it best: “Our deepest values demand that we always speak, and act, with the love of Jesus.” His comments seem to indicate a lack of self control and grace, but I don’t think it merits his termination.

    As a graduate who worked with Michael Grout on campus, he exhibits a very similar lack of self control and grace in his pursuit to harm Anderson. Again, take your news with a grain of salt. I question Grout’s motives in taking these tweets to a third party(Lex18). Wouldn’t the Christian response be to take up your conflict directly with Anderson? (Matt 18:15-17) The only thing I can think to do is pray for heart change in both of these men. Change only happens when a human heart allows God to uproot darkness and replace it with the fruits of the Spirit.

  4. Jerald Walz Reply

    Alums and friends, one would be wise to consider that the single individual prompting this controversy has liberal, political ax to grind, and has chosen the personal comments of Dr. Anderson, whatever one thinks of them, to argue his point, all the while disparaging Asbury in the process. It is clear the ethos behind individual’s website is mean-spirited and un-Christian. Had the individual talked with Dr. Anderson first, and followed the biblical pattern for confrontation and reconciliation found in Matthew 18, perhaps a more graceful and just outcome might have been affected without causing the College undue harm. It also seems clear that the individual has made personal choices that are incompatible with the core of Asbury’s historic teaching. That is his right. But he is neither the sole arbiter of who Asbury is, what Asbury chooses to affirm or accept, nor what it stands for within Christ’s Kingdom or in American culture. A single voice intending to destroy a professor’s career does not speak for me.

  5. Randy Southworth Reply

    Please correct the article. It states that an online petition was pushing for the school administration to release another statement further condoning Anderson’s comments. I believe the online petition is actually asking for the opposite, not a statement condoning the comments, but one condemning them.

    I do not agree with all of the posts by Anderson, but he has the right to have an opinion on these issues, and to state them. He is blunt in his expression, and many people don’t like that. Fine. If you don’t like what he says (or how he says it), then respond to his posts. There is no need to get his employer to condemn him, or try to ruin his career. The online petition says it is not asking that Anderson be fired or fined, but then it says the university should issue a public statement that it will not tolerate the kind of speech Anderson has posted. What is meant by “will not tolerate”? Sounds like a contradiction to me. Certainly, it would be fine for the university to issue a statement that Anderson’s statements to not represent the university, but they shouldn’t even have to do that. When I read someone’s comments or posts on Facebook or Twitter or whatever, I do not assume that just because this person is an employee of company X, that the opinions are those of company X. I hope Asbury will not be bullied into submission.

    • Paul Reply

      I believe is no correction needed.

      Unfortunately, Asbury has dodged making a statement not condoning Dr. Anderson’s actions directly. They merely side-stepped the issue by throwing God and Jesus every so often.
      This is an excuse for the institution to not hold their staff accountable, which should be the call of not only every student and staff member but Christians as well.

      It’s true that everyone is entitled to an opinion, but as a leader and staff member of a University, you give up the rights to voice those opinions when they are detrimental to the positivity you should be spreading, especially as a CHRISTIAN University professor. He has a sense of responsibility as a leader, which he CHOSE. His opinions should reflect his convictions, and all I have seen and heard of this man is toxicity.

      See the quote of Neil Anderson: “I realize now that with the new social media, if one participates, one gives up a private life to a certain extent,” said Anderson in the statement released to the Collegian. “Therefore, I am willing to offer a public written apology for the content of the tweets in question.”
      He implies with this statement that it is permissible to speak this way in his “private life”, real life. It is a nice gesture to issue a public written apology but this isn’t the first, nor the last of his actions. This type of slander and behavior in real or virtual reality should not be permitted at any institution on any level, but especially at the level where he is setting the example for young students. I happen to know that he is continually speaking this way to multiple people in his “private life”.

      His actions and his words show the students of Asbury what should be permissible in the world outside of the University. If he were to say that directly to a student who attended the Women’s March, would you be so quick to defend him? “You’re such a pig wallowing in the mud.” Does social media make our words any less true? There are multiple cases where someone posts something on twitter and get a visit from the FBI and are put in jail. Not saying that we should put Dr. Anderson in jail, but he does need to have some sort of consequence or else his actions are deemed permissible.

      If there isn’t accountability for any action (including verbal) then the professors at the University will be permitted to do and say whatever they wish.

      I believe in lively discussion, I believe in facts and I believe that this man has been caught showing his real colors and is now trying to justify his actions by saying he didn’t realize his private life was anyone’s business. I also believe in justice and the institution has shown that they are not willing to hold their staff accountable and thus, they should issue a statement denouncing his actions DIRECTLY.

      If a serial killer said the same thing “treating people like that is none of anyone’s business, it’s my private life”, would you be so quick to defend him/her? I’m genuinely curious.

      We live in a time where our commander and chief, while campaigning, has thrown rhetoric, sexist, racist, and xenophobic remarks around as if they didn’t mean anything. The result is that we have many who say they just don’t want to be censored by the left. I get it, there is an extreme on both sides. PC was getting out of hand, it would skew our views on what a person’s real intentions were when they said something. Unfortunately we are now living on the opposite extreme side where people believe it is permissible to make sexist, racist, and xenophobic remarks, and that is not okay.

      As entertainment, these things can be comedic in satire and they can be used as a means to educate. But in practice, these things just build walls between human beings, festering hate and fueling anger.

      The Women’s March originally about opposing building walls between people, not letting the hate of some damage the relationships we have between all ethnicities, races, genders, sexual orientations, etc.

      All of this has nothing to do with politics at the end of the day. No one really cares who you voted for or which party you belong to, because it is your actions of the individual that show who you are, not your vote, not your affiliated party. Those individuals (from either party or group) who have used violence or hate towards the opposition should be held accountable.

      Actions have consequences, as every action should. I believe that all anyone wants at the end of the day is to have justice if they’re wronged, love when they are hated, and heard when they feel they don’t have a voice.

